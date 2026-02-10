Putin’s camp lashes out at Nordic neighbour: “Don’t joke with Moscow”

Fresh rhetoric from Moscow has again targeted one of Russia’s neighbours, reviving historical grievances and sharp language.

A former Russian president has issued warnings toward Finland, prompting renewed attention to the tone coming from the Kremlin amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Renewed threats

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and now deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, has issued a warning aimed at Finland.

Speaking on the TV24 programme Current Affairs in the War in Ukraine, Latvian National Armed Forces Major and National Guard staff officer Jānis Slaidiņš said Medvedev urged Finland to be grateful to Vladimir Lenin and cautioned Finns against “joking” with Moscow.

Medvedev claimed the Soviet Union defeated Finland during World War II, framing the historical conflict as a reminder of Russia’s strength.

Blame shifted

According to Slaidiņš, Medvedev placed responsibility for the deteriorating relationship on Helsinki.

He accused Finland of provoking tensions, while ignoring the fact that Russia’s own actions, including its invasion of Ukraine, pushed Finland to seek NATO membership.

Finland formally joined NATO in 2023, ending decades of military non-alignment.

Peace talks doubted

During the same discussion, attention turned to diplomatic efforts involving Ukraine.

Russia’s foreign minister argued that the Ukrainian delegation’s arrival at talks in Abu Dhabi with pre-announced security guarantees showed Kyiv was not genuinely interested in peace.

The comments were framed as further evidence, in Moscow’s view, that Ukraine is prolonging the conflict.

Different assessment

Ukrainian officials have presented a contrasting picture of the Abu Dhabi meetings.

Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov said trilateral talks between the United States, Ukraine and Russia were constructive.

“The work was substantive and productive, focused on concrete steps and practical solutions. We are preparing a report for President Volodymyr Zelensky,” Umerov wrote on social media.

Sources: LA.LV, TV24