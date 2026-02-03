Russian TV host justifies Putin’s war with religion: “We are Russians, God is with us”

As Russia’s full-scale invasion nears its fourth year, rhetoric on state television has continued to escalate.

Others are reading now

A prominent Kremlin-aligned presenter used extreme language to describe Ukraine’s leadership and people during a recent broadcast.

The comments were aired on one of Russia’s most widely watched political talk shows, underscoring how hostile messaging has become part of mainstream media discussion.

State TV rhetoric

The remarks were made on The Evening with Vladimir Solovyov, a flagship programme on Russian state television hosted by Vladimir Solovyov, a well-known supporter of President Vladimir Putin.

During the show, Solovyov claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky must be “crushed” and “destroyed,” arguing that ongoing Russian strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure demonstrated Moscow’s overwhelming strength.

“Zelensky won’t calm down until he is destroyed,” Solovyov said, adding that the Ukrainian leader must be “squashed,” before stopping short of swearing on air.

Also read

Claims of strength

Solovyov and his panel dismissed reports of heavy Russian casualties, describing them as fabricated.

They went on to argue that Russia had vast manpower reserves compared with Ukraine.

“We can explain to Westerners that our possibilities are boundless,” Solovyov said, suggesting Russia could once again call on troops from North Korea and potentially involve China in support roles to free Russian soldiers for the front line.

He claimed such measures would show that Russia has “an unlimited resource,” while Ukraine, he said, was running out of people.

Religious framing

The host framed the war in religious terms, portraying Russia’s campaign as righteous while depicting Ukraine’s leadership as immoral.

Also read

“Our goals are sacred,” Solovyov said. “We are Russians, God is with us – and who is with you?”

He told Ukrainians they faced a choice between overthrowing what he described as a “criminal government” or dying in the conflict.

Territorial threats

Igor Markov, a guest described as a former Ukrainian politician, suggested Russia should seize territory up to the right bank of the Dnipro River, including Odesa, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia.

He claimed any remaining Ukrainian territory without access to the sea would be abandoned by Western allies and turn into “another Gaza.”

Final threats

The programme ended with further aggressive language directed at Ukrainians. Solovyov urged his audience to stop feeling sympathy and shouted: “

Also read

You will burn in hell, scumbags! You will burn in hell!”

The discussion concluded with calls to “shoot and hang” members of Ukraine’s political leadership.

Sources: Russian state television, Express.