Ukraine doesn’t need Trump’s Tomahawks: New long-range missiles change the war

Ukraine has asked Western allies for more powerful long-range weapons that could strike deep inside Russia for years.

Among the systems often discussed are US Tomahawk cruise missiles, which can hit targets more than 1,000 kilometres away.

But Washington has never supplied Kyiv with such weapons, largely due to fears of escalating the conflict. Instead, Ukraine appears to be developing its own solution.

Ukraine builds its own deep-strike capability

Ukraine has significantly expanded its ability to strike deep inside Russia by accelerating the development of new long-range weapons, including the Flamingo missile.

According to Forbes cited by Ziare, the rapidly growing arsenal of Ukrainian missiles and drones could shape the next phase of the war in 2026.

One example came on the night of February 20, 2026, when Ukrainian forces launched Flamingo missiles at a factory in Votkinsk, around 1,400 kilometres inside Russian territory.

The strike marked the first confirmed attack by a Ukrainian heavy missile on a major Russian missile factory at such a distance.

Zelensky highlights success

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the attack as evidence of the country’s growing defence industry.

“We carried out precise strikes with Flamingo missiles at a range of 1,400 kilometers. I think this is truly a success for our industry,” Zelensky said during a press conference on February 21.

Earlier in the war, Ukraine relied heavily on smaller drones that lacked the explosive payload needed to cause significant structural damage.

Increasingly, Ukrainian strikes are now targeting Russia’s defence production and supply chains.

Expanding weapons industry

Ukraine is investing heavily in its domestic missile sector in an effort to replicate the rapid innovation seen in its drone industry.

Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said the government is acting almost like a venture investor, providing funding to a wide range of local defence companies.

Although missiles remain far more expensive and complex to produce than drones, Ukraine has already made progress with systems such as the Neptune anti-ship missile and the newer Flamingo.

New ballistic projects

Ukrainian companies are also experimenting with ballistic missile designs.

In February 2026, the company Fire Point revealed test images of its FP-7 missile, a medium-range ballistic weapon reportedly capable of striking targets up to 200 kilometres away at speeds exceeding Mach 4.

Engineers are also working on a longer-range system known as the FP-9.

Fire Point chief engineer Denys Shtilierman said the missile could eventually reach targets as far away as Moscow, with a terminal velocity exceeding 1,200 metres per second.

Challenge for Russia

As Ukraine’s deep-strike capability grows, Russia faces the challenge of defending an extremely large territory.

Military analysts say long-range precision weapons could become one of the most important developments of the war.

“Long-range precision strike would be my top priority in weapons development,” said Gen. Ben Hodges, former commander of US Army Europe.

“Russia has adapted to HIMARS by moving assets further away, which has increased its logistical burden. So Ukraine needs to be able to go wherever the enemy moves.”

Sources: Forbes, Kyiv Independent, Ziare.com