Will Putin die in a prison cell? Russian insider issues grim warning

A jailed Russian nationalist and former battlefield commander now comes with a warning about the future of the Kremlin’s leadership.

Speaking from behind bars, he drew parallels with one of the most infamous war crimes cases of the modern era, arguing that history is set to repeat itself.

Harsh prediction

Igor Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, said Russian President Vladimir Putin is heading toward the same outcome as former Serbian leader Slobodan Milošević.

According to the Ukrainian outlet Dialog.ua, Strelkov believes the Russian leader will eventually face an international tribunal over the war in Ukraine.

Strelkov, a former senior military figure in the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic” and now imprisoned in Russia on extremism charges, shared his views on his Telegram channel.

What happened to Slobodan Milošević?

Slobodan Milošević was arrested by Serbian authorities in 2001 and extradited to the UN war crimes tribunal in The Hague.

He was held in detention while on trial, but the case never reached a verdict.

Milošević died in his prison cell in The Hague in March 2006, before the trial concluded. Because of his death, no judgment was issued and he was never formally convicted.

However, in later rulings against other defendants, the tribunal established that Milošević had been part of a joint criminal enterprise responsible for crimes committed during the Balkan wars.

Ceasefire anger

His comments followed reports that the Kremlin agreed to a temporary energy ceasefire proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Strelkov criticised the move, arguing it showed weakness and misplaced hope within Russia’s leadership.

He accused the Kremlin of seeking backroom arrangements while Russian forces continue to suffer heavy losses, and while Western countries, in his view, keep supporting Ukraine militarily.

No forgiveness ahead

Strelkov dismissed any expectation that Moscow might eventually secure mercy or reconciliation from the West.

“Everything will end the same as with Milosevic. It is now completely obvious,” he wrote.

He added that Ukraine, in his assessment, is deliberately prolonging the conflict in order to prevail through a long war of attrition.

Historical parallel

Milošević became the first sitting head of state to be tried by an international criminal tribunal, facing 66 charges including genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes linked to conflicts in Croatia, Bosnia and Kosovo between 1991 and 1999.

Later rulings by the tribunal concluded that he had been complicit in a joint criminal enterprise aimed at forcibly removing non-Serb populations from occupied territories.

