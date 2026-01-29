Doomsday Clock Moves to 85 Seconds: Humanity Closer to Disaster Than Ever

The world is closer to disaster than it has ever been.

The symbolic Doomsday Clock has been set at 85 seconds to midnight for 2026, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists announced. Last year, it stood at 89 seconds. The clock is not a real timepiece. It is a visual tool to show how close humanity is to man-made global catastrophe, writes Videnskab. The closer the hands are to midnight, the higher the risk of severe, worldwide collapse.

Three Main Factors

The scientists who maintain the clock point to three main factors driving the shift. First is geopolitical instability. Wars, border tensions, and rising nationalism are creating an unpredictable world. Second is climate change. Global efforts to reduce emissions are moving too slowly compared with the pace of warming. Third is rapid technological development, especially artificial intelligence, which poses risks if mismanaged.

Nuclear threats are also rising. International agreements are weakening or under pressure. Several countries are modernizing their nuclear arsenals. Leaders are not taking enough steps to prevent conflicts. The result, the panel says, is a failure of global leadership.

Alexandra Bell, president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, told Reuters that current global tensions are the main cause. She cited Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, airstrikes by the US and Israel in Iran, and border disputes between India and Pakistan. She also pointed to continued conflicts in Asia, including North Korea’s provocations and China’s threats toward Taiwan.

A Warning

Tensions are rising in the Western Hemisphere as well. Bell noted that US foreign policy has become more aggressive since Donald Trump returned to the presidency. Big countries like Russia, China, and the US are acting more aggressively and pursuing nationalist agendas.

The clock is meant to make people and governments take notice. It is a warning that the combination of war, climate change, and dangerous technology could have catastrophic consequences. Humanity has faced crises before, but the current mix of risks makes the situation unusually precarious. The scientists hope that highlighting these threats will push leaders to take meaningful action.

The Doomsday Clock is now closer to midnight than ever before in its 79-year history. It serves as a stark reminder that global cooperation, responsible leadership, and urgent action are needed to avoid disaster.

Sources: Videnskab