ISIS killers who slaughtered 150 beg to ‘redeem guilt with blood’ in Ukraine

Russia was left in shock after one of the deadliest terror attacks in its modern history.

Gunmen stormed a packed concert hall near Moscow, opening fire on civilians before setting the building ablaze.

The assault turned a night of music into a scene of horror, leaving bodies scattered inside the venue and hundreds of people injured as crowds tried to escape the flames and gunfire.

Life sentences handed down

A Russian court has now sentenced four gunmen and several accomplices to life imprisonment over the Crocus City Hall attack.

The massacre, carried out in March 2024, killed 150 people and injured more than 600 others, according to the Sun.

Tajik nationals Shamsidin Fariduni, Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, Makhammadsobir Fayzov and Saidakrami Rachabolizoda were among those given life sentences.

Eleven additional defendants were also sentenced to life in prison for acting as accomplices, while four others received prison terms of between 19 and 22 years.

Attack on concert hall

The attack began shortly before a performance by the Russian rock band Picnic.

Witnesses said the gunmen, dressed in camouflage and carrying automatic weapons, opened fire on civilians at close range.

The attackers later set the concert hall on fire, trapping many victims inside the burning building.

More than 600 people were injured and six children were among the dead.

‘Chemical courage’

Investigators said the attackers had taken a substance described as “chemical courage”.

Authorities believe the drug was used to allow the gunmen to carry out extreme violence without hesitation.

Similar substances have previously been linked to militants involved in the October 7 attacks on Israel.

Shock courtroom request

During the trial, Russian state media reported that two of the defendants asked to be sent to fight in Ukraine instead of serving life sentences.

Dzhabrail Aushyev and Khusein Medov reportedly made the request during court proceedings.

According to his lawyer, Medov said he wanted to “redeem his guilt with blood”.

Russia has previously recruited prisoners to fight in the war in Ukraine.

Victims still suffering

For many victims and their families, the impact of the attack continues.

Uliana Filippochkina, whose twin brother Gregory died in the massacre, said she was satisfied with the verdict.

“They didn’t explain anything, they tried to escape responsibility, appealing to the fact that they had wives and children… That they were under the influence of drugs,” she said.

“There was no sympathy or remorse whatsoever.”

Many survivors are still receiving treatment for injuries, while others continue to suffer severe psychological trauma.

Sources: The Sun, Reuters, AFP, Russian Investigative Committee