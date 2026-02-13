“Forgive Your Son”: Nigerian captured fighting for Russia begs President for help

He left Nigeria hoping to find work in Russia. Weeks later, he says, he was sent to the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

Now held as a prisoner of war, 32-year-old Balogun Adisa Ridwan is appealing to Nigeria’s president for help, claiming he was deceived into joining Russia’s army.

From job search to front line

Balogun says he travelled to Russia on a tourist visa, expecting to work as a mechanic or engineer.

Instead, he found himself at a military base where, without understanding Russian and without access to a translator, he signed a contract with the army.

“The day we were signing the contract, I didn’t understand the language,” he said. “They didn’t allow us to use our phones to translate, so we signed our contracts.”

Training lasted just over two weeks, he said, describing it as chaotic and poorly organised. Phones were confiscated, and recruits were given little explanation about where they were being sent.

Captured in Ukraine

Balogun said he was deployed near Lyman in Ukraine’s Donetsk region and was told to obey orders for several weeks.

“When we got to the position, we were feeling cold,” he recalled. Soon after, Ukrainian troops approached.

He and another foreign recruit surrendered immediately.

“I was lucky to be captured by the Ukrainians. They are good people,” he said. “Ukrainians did not harm us or hurt us… They were really nice to us. I really appreciate that.”

He was taken prisoner on January 13, 2026, according to Ukrainian sources.

Declared dead at home

While in captivity, Balogun learned he had been reported dead in Nigeria. Local media had listed him among Nigerians allegedly killed in the war.

“I traveled to Russia on a tourist visa to find a job,” he said. “The government of Russia grossly fooled me, turned me into a soldier, and sent me to war in Ukraine.”

In an appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he said: “Forgive your son. I left home to feed my family. It did not work out the way I wanted.”

Under Nigerian law, serving as a mercenary can carry severe penalties, but Balogun insists he was misled.

Wider pattern

Human rights groups and Ukrainian officials say his case reflects a broader recruitment drive targeting foreigners with promises of civilian work.

Ukraine’s “I Want to Live” project claims tens of thousands of foreign nationals have served in Russia’s armed forces. Ukrainian intelligence estimates more than 1,400 recruits from 36 African countries.

Several governments, including Kenya, Botswana and Nepal, have warned citizens about job offers linked to Russia, citing risks of forced mobilisation and lack of legal protection.

