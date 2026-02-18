Kremlin slams U.S. fuel embargo on Cuba

Russia has once again voiced strong opposition to U.S. restrictions targeting Cuba.

The statement comes as Washington tightens economic pressure on the island, particularly in the energy sector.

Moscow says its position remains consistent.

Firm Kremlin stance

“Russia consistently opposes the blockade of the island, like many countries in the world,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing.

He added that Moscow’s view aligns with numerous states that reject long-standing U.S. sanctions policy toward Havana.

The remarks followed renewed U.S. measures aimed at increasing economic strain on Cuba.

Energy pressure

According to the report, Washington has imposed an embargo on fuel supplies to the island, where shortages are already severe.

The United States had previously halted oil shipments to Cuba from Mexico and Venezuela.

The report also claims that American forces kidnapped Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Threat of duties

The U.S. administration has announced plans to introduce proportional import duties on goods from countries that continue supplying fuel to Cuba.

The move is intended to discourage third-party energy deliveries to the island.

Despite this, the Russian Embassy in Havana stated that Moscow plans to begin shipping oil and petroleum products as humanitarian assistance.

Support for Havana

Russia has maintained political and economic ties with Cuba for decades.

Moscow has repeatedly criticized U.S. sanctions, describing them as harmful to the Cuban population.

The Kremlin’s latest statement signals that Russia intends to remain engaged despite mounting pressure.

Sources: TASS