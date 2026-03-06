Kremlin warns Finland nuclear move ‘will force Russia to respond’

The collapse of the last major nuclear arms control agreement between the United States and Russia has raised fresh concerns about a new nuclear arms race.

The New START treaty, which for years limited the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads held by both countries, expired in February 2026.

With no replacement agreement negotiated, analysts warn that both nuclear powers now face fewer restrictions on expanding or modernizing their arsenals.

The shift is already influencing security debates across Europe, where governments are reconsidering how nuclear deterrence should work in a more unstable geopolitical environment.

Finland’s nuclear proposal

Finland has signaled that it may lift a long-standing ban on the presence of nuclear weapons on its territory.

The Finnish government said the change would allow nuclear weapons to be brought into the country in wartime as part of NATO’s deterrence policy.

The Nordic country joined the alliance in 2023 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, abandoning decades of military neutrality.

Kremlin warning

Russia reacted sharply to the proposal, accusing Helsinki of escalating tensions in Europe.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that Moscow could respond if nuclear weapons were eventually deployed in Finland.

“It is a statement that leads to an escalation of tensions on the European continent,” Peskov said during a daily briefing, according to Reuters.

“By placing nuclear weapons on its territory, Finland is beginning to threaten us. And if Finland threatens us, we will take appropriate measures,” he added.

Security concerns

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said the proposed legislation would allow “the introduction of a nuclear weapon” into the country if it is linked to Finland’s military defense.

“In all other situations, except as provided for in this exception, the import, transport, delivery and possession of nuclear explosives remain prohibited,” he said.

Finnish officials argue that the security environment in Europe has “fundamentally changed and deteriorated” since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The proposal has been opened for public consultation until April 2.

Finland’s governing coalition, which holds a majority in parliament, hopes the legislation will be adopted once the consultation period ends.

Sources: Reuters, AFP, Digi24.