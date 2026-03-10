Putin defies Trump and praises Iran’s new ruler: “continue your father’s work”

Russia and Iran have steadily strengthened their political and military ties in recent years.

They are building a partnership that has drawn increasing concern from Western governments.

Cooperation between the two countries has expanded across energy, security and defense sectors, particularly since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Tehran has become one of Moscow’s most important strategic partners, with the two governments frequently aligning their positions against Western influence.

Their relationship has grown even closer during the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Against this backdrop, Russia has now publicly welcomed Iran’s new leadership following a major shift in power in Tehran.

Putin sends message

Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 9 congratulated Iranian cleric Mojtaba Khamenei after he was chosen as Iran’s next supreme leader following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian state media reported on March 8 that the Assembly of Experts selected Mojtaba Khamenei to take over the country’s highest political and religious position.

The appointment came shortly after coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran that killed the elder ayatollah along with several senior officials, escalating tensions across the region.

Putin addressed the new leader directly in a message following the announcement.

“Now that Iran is facing armed aggression, your work in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication,” Putin said.

“I am confident that you will honorably continue your father’s work and unite the Iranian people in the face of severe trials.”

Khamenei successor

Mojtaba Khamenei, a cleric who previously taught Islamic theology, had long been considered a possible successor to his father.

Although he did not hold a formal position in Iran’s government, he maintained close ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Like the late supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei is viewed as a hard-line figure within Iran’s political establishment and has been under U.S. sanctions since 2019.

Analysts say he is unlikely to pursue negotiations with Washington or attempt to ease the expanding regional conflict.

Trump rejects choice

U.S. President Donald Trump has strongly criticized the idea of Mojtaba Khamenei taking power.

“Khamenei’s son is unacceptable to me,” he told the news outlet Axios.

“We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran.”

Trump also suggested he should have influence over Iran’s future leadership following recent U.S. military operations.

Speaking to ABC News on March 8, he repeated that any future leader of Iran would need Washington’s approval.

“If he doesn’t get approval from us he’s not going to last long,” Trump said.

Sources: The Kyiv Independent, Axios, ABC News