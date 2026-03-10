Russia accused of using spy balloons near Estonia’s energy sites

Concerns about the security of Baltic energy infrastructure are intensifying as geopolitical tensions persist along NATO’s eastern frontier.

New claims from Ukrainian officials suggest surveillance activity may be taking place close to Estonia’s border with Russia.

Others are reading now

According to UNITED24 Media, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) says Russia has deployed aerostats equipped with monitoring equipment near northeastern Estonia.

The balloons are believed to be observing sites operated by Estonian energy company Eesti Energia in the Ida-Viru region, an area close to the Russian border that hosts major power plants and oil shale mining operations.

Those facilities form a key part of Estonia’s domestic energy system, making them strategically significant for the country’s energy independence.

Intelligence claims emerge

The CCD, which operates under Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, said the aerial devices enable persistent surveillance from positions close to the border.

Ukrainian officials say the balloons can remain positioned near the frontier for extended periods, allowing monitoring of nearby infrastructure while technically staying outside NATO territory.

Also read

“This forces the Estonian side to implement additional security protocols, which automatically increases the costs for European partners to protect their own energy independence,” the CCD said in a statement.

The center also suggested the activity could support intelligence collection related to potential sabotage or cyber operations while creating psychological pressure on personnel working at strategic sites.

Regional incidents

Reports of balloon-like aerial objects have surfaced elsewhere along NATO’s eastern flank.

According to Defence24, Polish military radar detected unidentified balloon-shaped objects entering Polish airspace from Belarus during the night of January 31 to February 1.

Authorities said the objects were tracked and did not pose an immediate threat. However, officials indicated the flights could have been intended to observe the responsiveness of Poland’s air-defense systems.

Also read

Sources: UNITED24 Media, CCD, Defence24