Putin under pressure as three ex-Soviet states urged to join NATO

A fresh debate over NATO expansion is unfolding in the South Caucasus.

An Austrian official has urged three countries in the region to deepen their Western integration, adding to geopolitical pressure on both Moscow and Washington.

Enlargement proposal

Gunther Fehlinger, chairman of the Austrian Committee for NATO Enlargement, has called on Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan to pursue membership in NATO, the European Union and even the Eurozone.

His appeal comes as the South Caucasus undergoes significant political shifts.

Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a peace agreement in 2025, easing decades of conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Following the deal, Armenia passed legislation to begin the process of joining the EU and signed a new agreement to expand political and economic cooperation with Europe.

Shifting alliances

Georgia has continued to strengthen ties with NATO, participating in joint training under the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package.

Azerbaijan remains an important energy supplier to Europe, reinforcing its economic links with Western markets, while also maintaining close relations with regional powers.

Fehlinger’s remarks arrive as scrutiny intensifies over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regional influence and US President Donald Trump’s stance on NATO enlargement.

Russia has warned that further expansion of the alliance could trigger serious tensions.

Strategic crossroads

Moscow’s position in the region appears more uncertain, with Armenia moving closer to Europe and Azerbaijan reportedly adopting military practices aligned with NATO standards.

President Trump, whose foreign policy has emphasised “America First,” faces decisions over whether to back additional enlargement as Washington seeks to counter Russian and Iranian influence.

Fehlinger has previously advocated for admitting Ukraine and several Balkan countries into NATO.

The South Caucasus, positioned between Europe, Russia and Asia and rich in oil and gas resources, remains strategically important.

NATO’s presence

NATO maintains cooperation programmes with Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, offering defence training, advisory support and modernisation initiatives.

Georgia has developed the closest relationship with the alliance, engaging in regular exercises and long-term security projects.

Armenia and Azerbaijan also participate in selected NATO activities, tailoring cooperation to their national priorities.

Sources: Kenyan Times.