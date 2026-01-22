Russian forces face possible eviction from Syria

A shift in control across northeastern Syria is prompting questions about the future of Russia’s military footprint in the country.

Officials close to Damascus suggest that a long-standing arrangement could soon be coming to an end.

The potential change follows recent developments involving Kurdish forces and foreign troops in the region.

Control changing hands

Troops loyal to Syria’s transitional government have entered areas of northern Syria that were previously controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Among them is the province of Hasakah, near the Turkish border.

Within this region lies the Al-Qamishli military airfield, a base Russia has been able to use freely in recent years.

According to a Syrian source familiar with the situation, quoted by Kommersant, Damascus is preparing to ask Moscow to leave the base once Hasakah is formally reintegrated under central government control.

“It seems to me that the Russians will be asked to completely leave Al-Qamishli. Now they have no business there,” the source said.

Shifting alliances

The same source said the United States has reduced its military mission in northeastern Syria and withdrawn support for Kurdish forces, altering the balance of power in the area.

The discussion over Al-Qamishli is expected to begin after Kurdish control formally ends in the province.

Syrian authorities announced this week that they had reached preliminary agreements with the SDF following several days of fighting.

Under Damascus’ demands, Kurdish units have four days to submit a peace plan for integrating Hasakah into a unified Syrian state.

All SDF military and security structures would then be absorbed into Syria’s interior and defence ministries.

Russia’s role fading

After the overthrow of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in December 2024,

Russia used the Al-Qamishli base to withdraw troops and equipment from Syria to Russia and Libya, according to Anton Mardasov of the Russian International Affairs Council.

Mardasov said the base also served as a potential alternative to Russia’s Hmeimim air base in western Syria, acting as a logistics hub for flights to Africa and a point for managing tensions between Turkey and Kurdish forces.

Despite Assad’s departure, Russian military police continued patrolling the Qamishli area into 2025.

Drawdown signs

Russian servicemen were still seen near the base days after Syrian transitional foreign minister Asaad al-Shaybani visited Moscow in mid-2025. Syrian media at the time reported an increased Russian presence.

However, satellite images later cited by Syria TV showed a partial evacuation of Russian equipment from the airfield.

Mardasov said Russia’s ability to act as a regional mediator has diminished amid pressure on Kurdish groups and intensified regional competition.

“Therefore, it is logical that the presence of Russian troops there will be permanently reduced,” he said.

Sources: Kommersant, Syria TV, Digi24