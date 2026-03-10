Thousands evacuated as crocodiles swim through flooded streets in Australia

Saltwater crocodiles spotted in floodwaters in Australia.

Others are reading now

Severe flooding in northern Australia has brought an unexpected and dangerous threat to residents. Authorities say saltwater crocodiles have been spotted swimming through flooded streets after heavy rains caused rivers to overflow.

The crisis is unfolding in the town of Katherine in Australia’s Northern Territory, where intense rainfall has pushed the Katherine River to dangerous levels.

According to reports, the river has reached nearly 20 meters, its highest level since the floods of 1998.

The flooding has forced authorities to evacuate around 1,000 people from the city centre, while rescue teams race to move residents from isolated communities.

Crocodiles in the streets

One of the most alarming developments is the presence of saltwater crocodiles, among the most dangerous reptiles in the world.

Also read

Officials say the predators are being carried by strong flood currents into areas normally far from the river.

In one incident, a crocodile was seen swimming across a local Australian rules football field.

Authorities warn the reptiles may now be scattered throughout flooded neighborhoods.

Rescue officials have urged residents to stay out of the floodwaters because crocodiles may be hidden beneath the surface.

“Crocodiles are absolutely everywhere, please don’t enter the water,” said Shaun Gill, who is leading the rescue operation.

Also read

Despite the warnings, authorities say some residents have still attempted to swim in the flooded areas.

Sources: dpa news agency, Super Express