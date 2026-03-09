Vape shop explosion shuts down one of UK’s busiest train stations

Massive fire in Glasgow city centre forces station closure.

A large fire that started in a vape shop in Glasgow city centre has caused a building to collapse and forced the closure of one of the UK’s busiest train stations.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Union Street on Sunday afternoon as flames quickly spread through nearby buildings.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were alerted to the blaze at 3:46 p.m. on March 8.

The fire started on the ground floor of a four-storey commercial building and rapidly spread through the structure.

At the height of the incident, 18 fire engines and specialist units were deployed to tackle the flames.

Building collapses

The blaze severely damaged several buildings near Glasgow Central Station.

The B-listed Forsyth building eventually collapsed after the fire weakened the four-storey structure.

Debris and rubble were left scattered across the street as thick smoke continued to rise from the site.

As a precaution, Glasgow Central Station was closed and all train services through the station were suspended.

Network Rail said the station would remain closed until further notice while emergency crews dealt with the incident.

Passengers were advised to make alternative travel arrangements.

Emergency response

Firefighters continued battling the blaze overnight, pumping water from the nearby River Clyde to help control the fire.

By Monday morning, nine fire engines and three high-reach vehicles were still at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 3.46pm on Sunday, 8 March, to reports of a fire affecting the ground floor of a four-storey commercial building on Union Street, Glasgow.”

“There are no reported casualties.”

Police closed several nearby streets, including Union Street and parts of St Vincent Street, while emergency crews worked at the site.

Authorities urged people to avoid the area and advised nearby residents to keep their windows closed because of the smoke.

Witnesses told local media they heard a loud bang shortly before the fire spread through the building.

Sources: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Police Scotland, Network Rail, The Sun, LadBible