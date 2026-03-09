Putin shields foreign fighters from jail back home to keep them fighting his war

Recruitment efforts have increasingly expanded beyond Russia’s borders.

As Russia’s war in Ukraine continues into another year, the Kremlin is looking for ways to sustain troop numbers on the battlefield.

Foreign volunteers and mercenaries have become a growing part of Moscow’s military strategy, as the government seeks to maintain manpower for the conflict.

New law signed

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law banning the extradition of foreigners and stateless individuals who serve in the Russian army under contract.

The legislation prevents such fighters from being handed over to other countries for criminal prosecution or to serve prison sentences abroad.

According to the document, the protection applies to individuals who took part in combat operations while serving in the Russian military.

Recruitment abroad

The Russian State Duma approved the law on February 26, while the Federation Council passed it on March 4.

The measure effectively shields foreign citizens fighting for Russia in Ukraine from extradition, even though participating in foreign wars is illegal in many countries.

Foreign citizens were first allowed to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence in November 2022. Stateless individuals gained the same opportunity in July 2024.

Citizenship incentives

Russia has also simplified the process for foreign fighters to obtain Russian citizenship.

Since January 2024, foreign soldiers and their families can apply for Russian passports through a fast-track procedure that removes language exams and the usual five-year residency requirement.

Even documents confirming dismissal from the army or medical discharge can now serve as the basis for a citizenship application if the individual fought in the war.

Thousands recruited

There is no official figure for the number of foreign nationals serving in Russia’s military.

According to US estimates, up to 5,000 Cuban citizens were fighting for Russia by autumn 2025.

Investigative outlet Important Stories reported that more than 1,500 foreigners from 49 countries signed contracts between April 2023 and May 2024, including recruits from Nepal, China, India and Uzbekistan.

The Telegraph reported that by the end of 2025 Russia had recruited around 18,000 people from 128 countries across Africa, Asia and Latin America, with at least 3,300 believed to have been killed.

Sources: Digi24, The Telegraph, Important Stories