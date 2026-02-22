Farmer’s attempt to airlift pig by drone triggers village-wide blackout

A risky attempt to move livestock through the air ended in an unexpected crisis for a rural community. Authorities are now examining whether aviation rules were broken after the incident disrupted daily life.

A drone hung from overhead power lines, its rotor arms tangled above a mountainside settlement. Below it, a pig dangled from a rope, swaying in open air in images later shared online.

Only after the odd scene formed did the broader problem hit: The entire village lost electricity for roughly 10 hours, according to the South China Morning Post, while The Standard, a Hong Kong outlet, reported the contact with high-voltage cables caused a short circuit that cut power.

Why use a drone

The farmer, who was not identified in the reports, said that his village’s terrain makes vehicle transport to a slaughterhouse especially difficult. In mountainous parts of China, agricultural drones are commonly used for practical work, including farm tasks and deliveries.

VICE reported that videos of the “flying pig” spread quickly online and described how the mishap turned into a widely shared local story. It also reported that authorities suspected the drone was overloaded.

The flight happened in the pre-dawn darkness on Jan. 24 in Tiefo town, Tongjiang county, Sichuan province. The farmer blamed limited visibility for failing to control the aircraft.

Rules and liability

No-fly zones and other drone restrictions in China are intended to reduce risks around sensitive areas such as airports and critical infrastructure, including power corridors.

The Police said the farmer was suspected of operating in a prohibited area, The Standard reported. An officer said: “We’re still gathering evidence. If it’s confirmed that the man broke the law, he’ll be fined and have to pay for the damaged electrical equipment.”

Tiefo’s power supply station sent a 12-person crew to clear the entanglement and repair the line with repair expenses of 10,000 yuan or around 1,300 Euros, a sum that represents a significant service call for a small rural network where a single fault can cut off an entire community.

A local power company employee said that electricity returned at 5 p.m.

Watch a video of the flying pig on YouTube (opens in new tab).

Sources: South China Morning Post, The Standard, VICE