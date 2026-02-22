Billionaire named in Epstein files confronts new legal challenge

Another tranche of Jeffrey Epstein records enters the public domain. For billionaire investor Andrew Farkas, the overlap links a present-day corporate battle with renewed examination of a past association.

A dispute over control of a luxury marina operator has escalated into federal court, with MarineMax accusing its company’s founder of attempting to obtain confidential information through a cash offer.

The allegation, reports The New York Times, comes as public attention has increased following a recent release of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents that reference past communications with Andrew Farkas.

Allegations in filing

In a petition filed on February 6 in Federal District Court in Manhattan, Island Global Yachting, which is owned by MarineMax, accuses Farkas of a “bribery scheme” linked to his effort to repurchase the company.

The filing alleges Farkas offered an employee $900,000 in cash to secure nonpublic internal information that could assist his buyback campaign.

According to the petition, he also offered additional compensation of up to $3 million if he succeeded in acquiring the business. MarineMax is seeking court relief aimed at preventing the alleged misuse of confidential information and addressing what it describes as improper conduct tied to the bid.

Farkas denied the accusation, writing in an email that “The allegations in this filing are false and meritless,” according to the court papers. The case is just beginning.

Legal stakes

In corporate control disputes, courts often focus on whether sensitive internal material was improperly obtained outside formal negotiations.

Judges in similar cases have scrutinized internal emails and payment records to determine whether confidential material changed hands. The outcome could affect control of the marina operator.

Island Global Yachting runs high-end marinas serving luxury yacht owners, making ownership of the company strategically significant within the recreational marine industry.

Renewed scrutiny

The court battle is unfolding as additional Epstein-related documents were released on Jan. 30.

In a Feb. 9 investigation, the Big Apple newspaper said the records include years of correspondence between Farkas and Epstein, along with photographs and references to business dealings. The Times reported that Farkas has not been charged with any crime or accused of impropriety in connection with Epstein.

In statements cited by the newspaper, Farkas said, “I deeply regret ever associating with Jeffrey Epstein,” and added, “At no time have I conducted myself inappropriately.”

While the legal fight plays out in court, the document release has revived questions about Farkas’s past.

Sources: The New York Times