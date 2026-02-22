4 gadgets that make your Tesla feel even more high-tech

Tesla vehicles are already known for their futuristic design and tech-heavy interiors.

But a growing range of accessories promises to take that experience even further.

According to AOL, several gadgets can enhance convenience, comfort and functionality for Tesla owners looking to personalize their vehicles.

Smart displays and upgrades

One popular upgrade is an additional rear-seat display, allowing passengers to control climate settings, entertainment and other features from the back.

Heads-up display units designed for Tesla models can also project key driving information onto a small screen behind the steering wheel, offering drivers easier access to speed and navigation data.

Enhanced charging gear

AOL highlights portable charging accessories and upgraded home charging solutions that can improve flexibility and reduce downtime.

These tools can help drivers better manage charging schedules and monitor power usage more efficiently.

Interior tech touches

Other accessories include wireless charging pads, upgraded ambient lighting kits and customized console organizers that improve storage and usability.

Some owners also opt for advanced dashcams or security upgrades to expand Tesla’s built-in camera system.

While Tesla vehicles already integrate much of their technology directly into a central touchscreen, these add-ons show how drivers continue to tailor their cars to match their preferences.

Sources: AOL