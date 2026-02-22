Woman revived after cardiac arrest says ‘Heaven Is Real’

A US woman who suffered a cardiac arrest says she experienced something extraordinary during the 27 minutes her heart had stopped.

When she regained consciousness, she immediately asked for a pen and paper to write down a message that stunned her family.

Cardiac arrest ordeal

According to The Express, Tina Hines collapsed while preparing for a hike with her husband, Brian, after going into sudden cardiac arrest.

Her heart stopped for 27 minutes as Brian performed CPR before paramedics arrived and continued efforts to revive her.

She drifted in and out of consciousness in the ambulance before doctors stabilised her at hospital.

A cryptic message

Unable to speak after regaining awareness, Tina motioned for something to write with.

With difficulty, she scribbled two words on paper: “It’s real.”

Her husband initially struggled to understand what she meant. When he asked whether she was referring to her pain or surroundings, she indicated no.

It was only when their daughter mentioned heaven that Tina signalled agreement.

What she says she saw

After making a full recovery, Tina later described what she believes happened while she was clinically dead.

She said she felt overwhelming peace and claimed she saw ‘Jesus standing’ before a radiant glow with his arms outstretched.

“The colours were so vibrant,” she recalled. “It was so real.”

Following the incident, Tina wrote a book detailing the experience and how it reshaped her outlook on life and death.

Debate continues

Stories of near-death experiences often prompt debate. Some see them as evidence of an afterlife, while others point to medical explanations.

Doctors note that during cardiac arrest, the brain can experience a surge of electrical activity, potentially producing vivid hallucinations influenced by personal beliefs.

Despite differing interpretations, Tina remains certain about what she experienced.

“Jesus is real,” she insists. “Heaven is real.”

Source: Reporting by The Express.