£995,000 British hypercar that can drive upside down set for first deliveries

The £995,000 McMurtry Spéirling, capable of driving upside down thanks to its fan system, will begin reaching customers this summer as production ramps up in Gloucestershire.

A British-built electric hypercar that stunned the motoring world with an extraordinary feat is about to reach customers.

With extreme performance figures and radical engineering, it represents one of the boldest projects in modern automotive design.

The McMurtry Spéirling, priced at £995,000, has already made headlines for its ability to drive upside down using fan-generated downforce.

Its arrival comes despite UK vehicle production falling to its lowest level in 73 years, highlighting the continued presence of high-end engineering talent in Britain alongside brands such as Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce, and multiple Formula 1 teams based in the country.

The company has now confirmed that first customer deliveries will begin this summer.

New base opens

The launch coincides with the opening of a new factory in Gloucestershire, where the Spéirling will be built.

The facility will also act as the firm’s research and development centre and home to McMurtry Technology, a division focused on expanding the company’s engineering innovations.

Customer cars will use updated motors delivering 1000bhp to the rear wheels. With a weight of under 1,000kg, the hypercar is expected to accelerate from 0-62mph in around 1.5 seconds and reach more than 190mph.

In a statement, a joint owner of McMurtry Automotive and son of founder David McMurtry said: “Our father’s philosophy was to seek solutions beyond the known limits, to engineer creatively and freely.

“That remains our guiding principle today. With Spéirling entering production and McMurtry Technology established to commercialise our innovations, this is an exciting new phase of strategic growth.

“We have an exceptional team that is dedicated to building a future worthy of his legacy, focused on unparalleled vehicles and technologies that conclusively demonstrate the pinnacle of British engineering.”

Record-breaking runs

The Spéirling first surged into the spotlight in 2022 when it set a new fastest time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed hillclimb.

Former Formula 1 driver Max Chilton completed the course in 39.08 seconds, beating the 41.6 seconds set by Nick Heidfeld in a McLaren MP4/13 in 1999.

Last year, the car again attracted global attention by successfully driving upside down, generating two tonnes of downforce from its fan system.

Co-founder Thomas Yates said: “Strapping in and driving inverted was a completely surreal experience. The 2000kg of downforce that the fan system can generate is truly astonishing to experience and it’s great to show the reason why our Spéirling continues to take records around the world.”

