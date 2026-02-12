Russia trying to fully block WhatsApp, company says

The Kremlin continues to tighten the Russian censorship.

Others are reading now

February 9 and 10, Russians experienced widespread outages on the popular Telegram app.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the outage was probably a government induced shutdown meant to tighten the censorship in the country.

Given how popular Telegram is among the Russian public (three out of four Russians above the age of 13 uses it), the domestic backlash against the decision has been massive.

But the Kremlin is not done with trying to curb the digital free speech.

WhatsApp risks total block

According to a statement released by the Meta-owned messaging-app, WhatsApp, the Russian government has ordered a full block of the messaging app in Russia.

Also read

According to WhatsApp, this is part of a Russian government plan to force the Russian public to use a state-owned app, that is suspected of surveilling the users.

The statement from WhatsApp was released on X and written in both English and Russian.

Article continues below.

Display content from twitter.com Click to display external content from twitter,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Meta labeled “extremist”

According to the BBC, Meta was labelled “extremist” in 2022, meaning WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook have experienced a drop in users.

Also read

The Russian state-run TASS news agency reported earlier in 2026, that WhatsApp was expected to be completely banned in Russia this year.

A number of websites and digital services are reported to have been banned in Russia over the years, including YouTube, the Meta services and news outlets like the BBC.

Sources WhatsApp statement on X, BBC, TASS