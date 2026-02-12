Man arrested for trying to hire assassin on Facebook to kill ex

Prosecutors allege the suspect offered money and supplied a weapon as part of a planned attack.

A Pennsylvania man has been charged after authorities say he attempted to arrange the killings of his former partner and two men she dated following their breakup.

Eric Berkowitz, 41, was arrested on 11 February and charged with multiple offences, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The charges include three counts of criminal solicitation for murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorise another and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

He also faces two counts of possession of an instrument of crime with intent, as well as firearm and drug-related charges.

Alleged plot

According to CBS Philadelphia and NBC 10, Berkowitz allegedly contacted a former school acquaintance, Steven Luker, via Facebook Messenger on 10 February.

Investigators say he offered Luker $5,000 to kill his ex-girlfriend and two men she had dated after ending a seven-year relationship with him.

Police allege Berkowitz provided Luker with a Mac 11 firearm and a burner phone. He is also said to have known the addresses of the three intended targets and planned to meet Luker outside one of their homes in New York.

Police intervention

Instead of carrying out the plan, Luker contacted authorities, according to WFMZ. Detectives from Upper Dublin Township and Montgomery County recorded conversations between the two men.

During one recorded exchange, Berkowitz allegedly confirmed the plan and said he would “take care of the girl himself,” according to CBS Philadelphia, citing the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities arrested Berkowitz at his home as he was getting into an Uber reportedly headed to an address in Endicott, New York, matching his ex-girlfriend’s location.

Arrest and court proceedings

Prosecutors said officers recovered a duffel bag containing a Masterpiece Arms Grim Reaper firearm with a loaded magazine, 23 rounds of 9mm ammunition, cocaine and a large amount of cash, WFMZ reported.

Berkowitz is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. He was denied bail and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on 20 February.

PEOPLE reported that it had contacted the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and Upper Dublin Township Police for further comment.

Sources: PEOPLE, CBS Philadelphia, NBC 10, WFMZ, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office