Are electric cars greener than we think?

Electric vehicles under scrutiny in new climate study

Electric vehicles have long been promoted as a cornerstone of efforts to cut carbon emissions. But a new study suggests their climate benefits may be more limited than widely assumed. At least under current conditions in the UK.

Scientists from Queen Mary University of London have published what they describe as a “sanity check” in the journal Environmental Research, examining the lifetime carbon impact of electric vehicles.

The team concluded that because the UK’s electricity grid still relies heavily on fossil fuels, EVs are often powered indirectly by gas- and coal-fired generation.

As a result, the study argues that electric cars may shift emissions from the tailpipe to the power station rather than eliminating them entirely.

Grid reliance

According to the authors, the UK has not yet transitioned fully to renewable electricity. On days with limited wind or sunshine, gas-fired power plants are used to fill gaps in supply.

During such periods, increased electricity demand from EV charging can place additional strain on the grid, potentially increasing fossil fuel consumption.

Co-author Professor Alan Drew said: “The UK urgently needs to rethink its priorities. EVs and heat pumps will be valuable later – but for now, we must stop pretending they are reducing emissions when the data shows they aren’t.”

Policy implications

The researchers argue that greater emphasis should be placed on expanding renewable generation and improving grid infrastructure, rather than focusing primarily on promoting EV adoption.

They also questioned assumptions about the reliability of wind and solar power, saying the impact of weather variability has been underestimated in official planning.

The UK government has pledged to decarbonise electricity generation by 2030, bringing forward its previous 2035 target. Plans include major expansions of offshore and onshore wind, as well as solar capacity.

The authors say the long-term environmental benefits of EVs depend on a cleaner grid. They advocate increased investment in renewable energy and large-scale electricity storage to manage surplus power.

“The real work right now is strengthening the grid, building renewables and addressing the enormous challenge [of] storage for surplus electricity that renewables create,” Drew said.

Sources: Queen Mary University of London, Environmental Research journal