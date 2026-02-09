BMW recalls nearly 90,000 vehicles

A new safety recall has been issued for BMW drivers in the United States.

BMW North America is recalling 87,394 vehicles in the US, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA said the recall was announced on Saturday and reported by Reuters. The affected vehicles have starters that may overheat during operation, increasing the risk of a vehicle fire.

Dealers will replace the engine starter free of charge, and owners will not be required to pay for repairs, the agency said.

Part of wider problem

The latest recall follows a series of similar actions by BMW in recent months. In October, the company recalled more than 145,000 vehicles in the US over a starter defect linked to overheating and fire concerns.

A month earlier, BMW recalled around 200,000 vehicles for the same issue. Combined with the newest action, more than 341,000 BMW vehicles have now been recalled in the US over starter-related fire risks.

Those earlier recalls affected certain 2019–2025 vehicles across six models, including the 2020 340i and X6, the 2020–2025 840i, the 2020–2022 740Li, and the 2019–2020 X7 and X5.

Recalls across industry

In recent weeks, several automakers have announced safety actions affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles.

Chrysler earlier this week recalled more than 450,000 vehicles, along with over 2,000 tow-trailer modules, due to a brake light failure that could raise the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA.

Last month, Toyota recalled more than 161,000 pickup trucks in the US over a software defect that could prevent rearview camera images from appearing when the vehicle is shifted into reverse. The recall affected certain 2024 and 2025 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid models equipped with the Panoramic View Monitor system.

Investigations continue

Federal regulators are also expanding oversight beyond recalls.

This week, the NHTSA widened an investigation into 1.27 million Ford F-150 pickup trucks after reports of unexpected transmission downshifts.

Drivers reported sudden downshifts without warning, sometimes causing rear-wheel lockup or skidding.

The investigation covers 2015–2017 Ford F-150 trucks equipped with 6R80 transmissions. The F-150 remains the best-selling pickup truck in the US.

Sources: Reuters, NHTSA, Fox News