Thousands of M&M packs recalled

A nationwide candy recall has prompted a high-risk warning from U.S. regulators.

Beacons Promotions Inc., a Minnesota-based company, announced a voluntary recall on Jan. 26 involving about 6,000 units of repackaged M&M candies.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the products were sold with promotional labels that failed to include mandatory allergen warnings.

The FDA said the packaging did not disclose that the candies may contain milk, soy and peanuts. Federal rules require clear labeling for these allergens, which can pose serious health risks for sensitive consumers.

The recall covers both M&M Peanut and classic M&M varieties sold in 1.3-ounce bags, according to reporting by AllRecipes.com and Newsweek.

Recall classification

On Wednesday, the FDA classified the action as a Class II recall. This category applies when exposure to a product “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” or when the likelihood of serious harm is considered low, the agency said.

Milk, soy and peanuts are among nine major allergens identified by the FDA. Others include eggs, wheat, sesame, tree nuts, crustacean shellfish and fish.

The agency warned that allergic reactions can appear within minutes or hours. Severe cases may lead to anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Products affected

Newsweek reported that the recall includes repackaged M&M Peanut candies under item numbers BB458BG and BB471BG, sold under a wide range of promotional labels. The BB471BG items were marketed with the label “Make Your Mark.”

The affected products carry various lot codes and best-by dates ranging from late 2025 through 2026. Consumers are advised to compare item numbers and dates listed on the packaging to determine whether their candy is included.

The candies were distributed in 20 states, including California, Florida, New York, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, among others.

As of today, the FDA said it had received no reports of illness linked to the recalled candies.

Sources: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Newsweek, AllRecipes.com, The Independent