Car thefts surge in Warsaw as one brand tops police list

Warsaw police recorded 1,324 car thefts in 2025, with Ursynów reporting the highest number of cases and Toyota emerging as the brand most frequently targeted by thieves.

A growing wave of vehicle thefts is hitting Poland’s capital.

New police figures reveal more than a thousand cars vanished from Warsaw’s streets last year — with one manufacturer standing out above the rest.

According to data released by the Warsaw Police in response to a council inquiry, 1,324 cars were reported stolen across the city in 2025. The highest number of cases was recorded in Ursynów, where 140 vehicles disappeared.

Districts most affected

Ursynów led the rankings, followed closely by Bielany with 137 thefts and Targówek with 128. Praga-Południe and Białołęka also saw more than 120 cases each.

Police statistics show that in Ursynów alone, 106 of the 140 stolen cars were Toyotas. In Bielany, 80 of the 137 thefts involved the same brand.

Other districts with significant numbers included Wola (97), Bemowo (94), Wilanów (81) and Mokotów (74), according to figures cited by TVN24 from a letter signed by Junior Inspector Krzysztof Ogroński.

Toyota dominates

The data indicates that Toyota was the most frequently targeted make. In some districts, it accounted for more than 70 percent of thefts, reaching as high as 85 percent in Żoliborz.

Police analysts link the trend to market popularity. In 2024, more than 111,000 new Toyota passenger cars and vans were registered in Poland, increasing demand for spare parts and potentially making the brand more attractive to criminal networks.

Officers note that modern theft techniques are increasingly being used, including devices that intercept signals from keyless entry systems.

Police response

In his response to the inquiry, Ogroński said officers carried out both preventive and operational measures throughout 2025.

These included inspections of unguarded parking areas and checks of businesses suspected of trading in illegal car parts, as well as monitoring so-called “chop shops.”

Police are urging drivers to use additional mechanical security devices and, where possible, park in monitored locations.

While authorities say intensified inspections aim to curb the surge, the latest figures underscore the scale of the challenge facing Warsaw’s car owners.

Sources: Warsaw Police; TVN24