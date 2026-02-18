EU country says no to ‘naive’ US arms deals: “we will cooperate with someone else”

They send a clear message to foreign defence companies seeking contracts.

Others are reading now

Officials say future deals must bring investment and advanced technology into the country, not just finished equipment.

Konrad Gołota, deputy head of the Ministry of State Assets, told Bloomberg that Warsaw wants suppliers to commit to long-term cooperation.

“If you want to sell here, invest here,” he said in an interview published Tuesday.

He stressed that the government expects more than assembly lines.

“We need technology transfer. We need to be part of the global supply chain,” Gołota added.

Also read

End of ‘naive’ buying

According to Gołota, Poland previously failed to apply such conditions when purchasing weapons from the United States.

He described the earlier approach as a form of “payment for security” under the U.S. defence umbrella.

That policy, he said, effectively made Poland a “naive” buyer, limiting domestic industrial benefits from major arms contracts.

Warsaw now wants a model based on partnerships and joint ventures, with a stronger role for local industry.

New rules

Gołota argued that Poland is an appealing destination for defence investment because it does not directly compete with large Western European manufacturers.

Also read

At the same time, it has access to significant funding, including through the European Union’s SAFE programme, and a network of smaller, technologically advanced firms.

He said the state-owned Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) requires both capital and technology transfers and could become one of the main beneficiaries of SAFE funds.

“Only a few countries can offer such a broad range of cooperation,” Gołota said.

“The question is whether you are willing to play by the new rules. If so, you are welcome here. If not, we will cooperate with someone else,” he added.

During a visit to the United States last year, Gołota said he delivered a similar message to American defence firms, declaring the end of Poland “being just a client” and urging companies to form partnerships that include meaningful technology transfers.

Also read

Sources: Bloomberg, Money,pl.