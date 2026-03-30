Could your car be stolen? Russia wants to legalize car thefts from ‘unfriendly states’

Most people assume that if their car is stolen, authorities will track it down even across borders.

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International databases exist to make sure stolen vehicles can’t simply disappear.

But what happens if one country decides to ignore all of that?

Controversial proposal

Russia is considering a plan that would allow cars reported stolen in Western countries to be legally registered within its territory.

According to TVP World cited by Digi24, the proposal comes from the Russian Interior Ministry and was first introduced in February.

If adopted, vehicles listed as stolen in international databases could be protected from confiscation once inside Russia.

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Who it affects

Russian authorities say the measure is intended to defend owners whose vehicles were flagged “at the initiative of hostile states.”

Moscow uses this term to refer to a wide group of countries, including EU member states, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and others.

The proposal may also extend to vehicles wanted by Ukrainian authorities, including those taken from territories occupied since 2022.

Breaking precedent

At present, Russia does not allow the registration of vehicles listed in international stolen vehicle databases.

However, officials argue that the reasons behind some listings are unclear and claim that Western countries have not responded to requests for clarification since the war began.

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The new approach would mark a significant shift in how such cases are handled.

Crime concerns

The proposal has sparked concern in Europe, particularly in Germany.

Benjamin Jendro, spokesman for the Berlin police union (GdP), warned that the move could “encourage crime.”

“For years, we’ve been seeing a consistently high number of car thefts,” he said, adding that such a law would make it harder to combat international vehicle theft networks.

Sources: TVP World, DW, Digi24