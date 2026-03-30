Ukraine spy chief says world war III has already begun

Ukraine’s top intelligence official has suggested the war with Russia is no longer confined to one region. He described the conflict as part of a much larger global confrontation already underway.

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His comments come as diplomatic efforts continue in parallel with rising tensions elsewhere in the world.

According to Ukrinform, Kyrylo Budanov said he believes what is unfolding amounts to a broader war with international dimensions, rooted in Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

He warned that the situation remains highly unpredictable, making it difficult to foresee how or when the conflict might end, reports LA.LV.

Ongoing negotiations

Despite escalating tensions in the Middle East, Budanov rejected claims that talks on Ukraine have been derailed. He pointed to his own recent participation in discussions as evidence that diplomacy is still active.

“If they had been blocked, how could I have just returned from the talks?” he said.

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He added that while global crises may shift attention away from Ukraine, negotiations with Russia remain necessary. In his view, engagement continues as long as it offers a realistic path forward.

Uncertain outlook

Budanov stressed that there are currently no practical barriers preventing further meetings with the Russian side. Previous negotiations, he noted, have included both Ukrainian and US representatives.

“The main thing is the end result. You’re not interested in how many times I talk to someone, but in what it all ends up being, right?” he said.

Meanwhile, military analyst Oleg Zhdanov told LA.LV that the war’s active phase is unlikely to conclude by 2026. He suggested that a fair settlement could take years to achieve.

In his assessment, meaningful negotiations with Russia may only become possible closer to the end of 2027.

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Sources: Ukrinform, LA.LV



