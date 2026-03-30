Putin’s Kremlin puts ball in US court: “We are ready”

Peace talks over the war in Ukraine have slowed as global attention shifts to the conflict between the United States and Iran.

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With Washington focused on the Middle East, diplomatic momentum has weakened, leaving negotiations with Moscow largely stalled.

Waiting for Washington

Russia is ready to develop relations with the United States, but only at the same pace as Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Speaking to TASS, Peskov indicated that Moscow is open to restoring broader ties if the US shows willingness to move forward.

“We are ready to move forward to the same extent and at the same pace as the Americans,” he said.

Conditional progress

According to Peskov, any improvement in relations depends largely on the approach taken by the United States.

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“In any case, this would significantly contribute to restoring the full scope of bilateral ties, provided the US is ready and willing to move in that direction,” he added.

His comments came in response to recent visits by Russian lawmakers to the US and meetings held during those trips.

Rising tensions

The relationship between US and Russia is complicated by both the war in Ukraine and between the US and Iran, which is complicating efforts to stabilize relations.

Russia maintains close ties with Tehran, including cooperation that has seen Iranian-made Shahed drones used extensively by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have also accused Moscow of providing intelligence support to Iran in its confrontation with the United States.

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Sources: Tass