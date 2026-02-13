Discontinued Ford is UK’s best-selling used car

The discontinued Ford Fiesta was the UK’s best-selling used car in 2025, with more than 300,000 models sold as the second-hand market recorded its third straight year of growth.

A model no longer in production has emerged as Britain’s most in-demand second-hand vehicle.

Fresh industry figures show drivers are still flocking to a familiar favourite, despite it disappearing from showrooms more than two years ago.

Data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) found that the Ford Fiesta was the UK’s top-selling used car in 2025.

A total of 303,090 examples changed hands over the year, placing it comfortably ahead of the Vauxhall Corsa on 247,853 sales. The Volkswagen Golf ranked third with 226,082 transactions, followed by the Ford Focus and BMW 3 Series.

End of an era

The Fiesta’s continued dominance comes after Ford ended production in July 2023 at its Cologne plant in Germany, drawing the curtain on a 47-year run.

For decades, it was a staple of British roads and regularly topped new car sales charts, creating a large pool of vehicles now circulating in the used market.

Paul Barker, editor of AutoExpress, said the figures underline the model’s lasting appeal. “The Ford Fiesta once again tops the used sales charts, which again is no surprise as its long-term position as the UK’s number one selling car means there are so many out there to choose from. But it does show how popular Ford’s baby still is, and how much it’s missed from Ford’s new car line-up ahead of any all-electric replacement potentially coming in 2028.”

Market momentum

Overall, the UK’s used car sector expanded by 2.2% in 2025, with more than 7.8 million transactions recorded, according to the SMMT. The increase marks a third consecutive year of growth.

Electric vehicles saw the sharpest rise. Battery electric car sales surged 45.7% year-on-year to 274,815 units, capturing a 3.5% share of the second-hand market. Plug-in hybrid sales climbed 6.3%.

Barker added: “With new car registrations also increasing, this isn’t simply a case of motorists opting for used over new, it points to a healthier market overall. The sharp 45.7% rise in used electric car sales, reaching a record 274,815 transactions and a 3.5% market share, reflects the growing supply of EVs entering the second-hand market.”

Sources: Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), AutoExpress