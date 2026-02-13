Putin coup fears grow as he activates ‘kill switch’ on security forces

Vladimir Putin has moved to overhaul Russia’s internal security structure.

Analysts say the changes appear designed to shield the Kremlin from internal threats following past instability.

Power reshuffle

A presidential decree has transferred authority over Rosgvardia, Russia’s national guard, to the military’s General Staff under Army General Valery Gerasimov.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said the move effectively consolidates control of major security bodies in Gerasimov’s hands, a close ally of Putin.

There are also reports that the Emergencies Ministry (MChS) could be absorbed into Rosgvardia, further centralising authority.

Observers link the restructuring to Rosgvardia’s response during the Wagner Group’s armed mutiny in June 2023, when the force “failed to engage Wagner forces during the Wagner mutiny.”

Coup proofing strategy

In a recent assessment, ISW said Putin originally created Rosgvardia in 2016 to keep certain security units under his direct control and to guard against unrest.

The think tank noted that Putin “likely deliberately vaguely defined Rosgvardia’s responsibilities to grant him direct authority to control protests and to coup-proof his regime.”

It added that Putin may now see the organisation itself as a potential risk after its limited reaction during the rebellion and attempts by its leadership to expand influence.

ISW said subordinating Rosgvardia to the General Staff aligns with efforts to centralise irregular forces under the Defence Ministry following Wagner’s collapse.

Digital clampdown

The security shake-up comes as Russian authorities increase pressure on foreign messaging platforms.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said officials were attempting to “drive users to a state-owned surveillance app.”

“Trying to isolate over 100 million people from private and secure communication is a backward step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia,” the spokesperson added.

State alternatives

The Kremlin has promoted its MAX “super” app as a domestic alternative, though critics argue it could enable greater state oversight.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Meta would need to comply with Russian law before any restrictions were lifted, according to Tass.

Meanwhile, regulator Roskomnadzor announced new measures targeting Telegram, prompting criticism from military bloggers who warn the platform is widely used by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Analysts caution that limiting access could disrupt communication channels both on the battlefield and within Russian-controlled territories.

Sources: Daily Express, Institute for the Study of War, Tass