End of the road for Tesla’s Model S and Model X

Tesla to end production of Model S and Model X

Others are reading now

An era is coming to a close at Tesla. Two vehicles that once defined the company’s ambitions are nearing the end of the road as the electric carmaker pivots toward a different future.

The decision marks a significant shift for a brand that built much of its reputation on premium electric vehicles.

Production winding down

Tesla plans to discontinue the Model S and Model X in the coming months, according to comments made by CEO Elon Musk during the company’s latest earnings call and later confirmed on social media.

“As we shift to an autonomous future, Model S & X production will wind down next quarter,” Tesla said in a post on X. “If you’d like to own one of them, now’s a good time to place your order.”

The announcement signals the end of Tesla’s longest-running models, both of which have remained in production for more than a decade.

Also read

Display content from twitter.com Click to display external content from twitter,

– You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

A gradual fade

The move did not come as a shock to industry watchers. Tesla has kept the two premium vehicles alive through incremental updates, but neither has received a full redesign in years. The Model X, launched in 2015, has remained largely unchanged in appearance.

In contrast, Tesla has focused heavily on its mass-market vehicles, the Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV. Sales of the Model S and X have steadily declined, and Tesla no longer breaks them out individually in its earnings reports.

In the final quarter of 2025, Tesla sold 11,642 vehicles in its “other models” category, which includes the Model S, Model X, Cybertruck and Semi, according to company disclosures. That figure represented a 51% year-over-year drop.

Why it matters

Despite falling sales, the two vehicles carry symbolic weight. The Model S was Tesla’s first family sedan and the first model it sold in significant volume, helping establish the company as a serious automaker.

Also read

The Model X, meanwhile, was Tesla’s most luxurious offering and its only large family SUV. Without them, Tesla’s lineup is largely limited to smaller vehicles, aside from the Cybertruck, which has struggled to gain traction.

The change also creates a gap between Tesla’s affordable models and its more experimental products, such as the long-delayed Roadster, now expected in 2027.

Looking ahead

Tesla’s shift reflects a broader strategic focus. Musk has said the company’s future lies in autonomy rather than traditional car ownership.

“The only vehicles that we’ll make will be autonomous vehicles, with the exception of the next generation Roadster,” Musk said.

Tesla is also reallocating manufacturing resources. The Fremont, California, production lines that once built the Model S and X are expected to be repurposed for Optimus, the company’s humanoid robot, according to Musk.

Also read

Sources: Tesla, Reuters, company filings



