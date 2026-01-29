12 High-Paying Jobs That Don’t Require a College Degree

A college degree isn’t the only path to a lucrative and secure career. These 12 fast-growing roles pay well above the national average and typically require only a high school diploma or a postsecondary certificate.

Growing Careers Without the College Debt

Based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, these jobs are projected to see solid growth from 2024 to 2034, all while offering median wages of $75,000 or more. Many fall into construction, protective services, or technical trades—fields where experience and certification often matter more than a diploma.

First-Line Supervisors of Construction Trades

These professionals manage crews in construction and extraction, often rising through the ranks with hands-on experience. With a projected growth of 49,000 new positions and median annual pay of $78,690, it’s the top-ranking job on this list.

Police and Sheriff’s Patrol Officers

With a need for 22,000 new officers over the next decade, this role offers both job security and solid compensation. Officers earn a median of $76,290 annually and usually enter the field with a high school diploma and academy training.

First-Line Supervisors of Mechanics, Installers, and Repairers

This supervisory role oversees skilled tradespeople in fields like automotive repair and HVAC. Offering a median wage of $78,300, it’s expected to grow by 19,100 jobs through 2034.

Transportation, Storage, and Distribution Managers

These logistics professionals coordinate supply chains, warehousing, and distribution. With 13,100 jobs projected and a median salary of $102,010, it’s a high-paying path that values experience over formal education.

Electrical Power-Line Installers and Repairers

Responsible for maintaining the nation’s electrical infrastructure, this role is projected to grow by 8,400 jobs. With a median salary of $92,560, it’s ideal for those comfortable with heights and high voltage.

First-Line Supervisors of Police and Detectives

These supervisors oversee law enforcement personnel and manage department operations. They earn a median of $105,980 and are expected to see 4,600 new openings.

Aircraft Mechanics and Service Technicians

Keeping planes flight-ready, these skilled workers earn a median wage of $78,680. With 5,600 new positions projected, the role typically requires a nondegree certification.

Commercial Pilots

Flying charter flights, crop dusters, or firefighting aircraft, commercial pilots earn a median of $122,670. Though a postsecondary nondegree award is standard, some employers may prefer additional credentials.

First-Line Supervisors of Firefighting and Prevention Workers

This leadership role in emergency services comes with a median pay of $92,430 and 3,400 projected new jobs. It typically requires a certificate and relevant firefighting experience.

Avionics Technicians

Specializing in aircraft electronics, these technicians earn $81,390 on average. The role is expected to grow by 1,700 jobs and generally requires a postsecondary nondegree award.

Electrical and Electronics Repairers, Powerhouse and Substation

Maintaining high-voltage equipment in power stations, these professionals earn $100,940 and have 1,300 new job openings forecasted. A technical certificate is usually needed.

Elevator and Escalator Installers and Repairers

One of the highest-paying trades on the list, this role offers a median salary of $106,580. With 1,200 new jobs projected, it typically requires only a high school diploma and apprenticeship training.