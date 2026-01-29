Pakistan orders emergency screening after Nipah cases in India

Health authorities across Asia are tightening border controls as concerns grow over the spread of a rare but deadly virus.

The latest measures follow confirmed cases in India, prompting neighbouring countries to reassess their preparedness and surveillance systems.

According to Reuters, Pakistan has become the newest Asian country to introduce enhanced screening for the Nipah virus.

Pakistan moves first

Pakistani authorities have ordered stricter checks for people entering the country after India confirmed two Nipah infections. The Border Health Services department said preventative and surveillance measures at borders must be strengthened.

“It has become imperative to strengthen preventative and surveillance measures at Pakistan’s borders,” the department said in a statement.

All travellers entering through airports, land crossings and seaports will undergo thermal screening and clinical assessments.

Officials also said travellers must provide details of their transit history over the previous 21 days to identify potential exposure to high-risk regions.

Region follows suit

Pakistan’s move adds to similar actions across the region. Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam have all tightened screening procedures at airports, Reuters reported.

In Vietnam, health authorities in Hanoi ordered checks on incoming passengers at Noi Bai airport, with particular attention on those arriving from India and the eastern state of West Bengal, where the two cases were confirmed in late December.

Passengers will be screened using body temperature scanners to identify suspected infections. “This allows for timely isolation, epidemiological investigation,” Hanoi’s health department said.

Why Nipah worries experts

Nipah is a rare viral disease that can cause fever and inflammation of the brain. It spreads mainly from infected animals, especially fruit bats, to humans, and has no approved vaccine.

Transmission between people is uncommon and usually requires prolonged close contact. However, the virus is often severe, with a fatality rate of 40% to 75%, depending on healthcare capacity, according to the World Health Organization.

As of December 2025, there have been 750 confirmed Nipah cases worldwide, resulting in 415 deaths, according to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Sources: Reuters, World Health Organization