As fuel prices climb, 3 affordable EVs could help drivers cut costs

Rising fuel costs are pushing many drivers to reconsider how they power their vehicles.

Volatility in global oil markets often leads consumers to explore alternatives such as electric cars.

Recent increases linked to tensions in the Middle East have already driven fuel prices higher in several regions.

According to Reuters, oil recently climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to a roughly 10% jump in fuel prices in North America.

Electric cars less affected

Electric vehicles can reduce exposure to sudden spikes in gasoline prices.

Unlike oil markets, electricity prices tend to be more stable and, in some countries, partially regulated.

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit said electricity price caps in the United Kingdom could help shield EV drivers from current energy market shocks.

Charging costs remain lower

Charging an electric vehicle can also cost significantly less than fueling a petrol or diesel car.

According to TechRadar, overnight home electricity tariffs in some areas can reduce charging costs to around 5–7 cents per kilowatt hour.

Homes equipped with solar panels or battery storage systems can reduce those costs even further.

Affordable EV options

TechRadar EV reviewer Leon Poultney highlighted several electric models that could help drivers reduce fuel spending.

The vehicles mentioned include the Nissan Leaf, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tesla Model 3.

Each model offers more than 300 miles of range in some configurations and has become a popular option among drivers looking to move away from gasoline-powered vehicles.

EV interest growing

Electric vehicles are increasingly viewed as a way to limit the financial impact of fluctuating fuel prices.

While EVs do not eliminate energy costs entirely, they can offer more predictable running expenses compared with traditional vehicles.

For drivers concerned about rising fuel prices, switching to electric may become an increasingly attractive option.

Sources: TechRadar, Reuters