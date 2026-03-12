Russia hit with $220M losses from Ukrainian cyber attacks, military says

Modern wars are no longer fought only with tanks, missiles and artillery.

Others are reading now

Increasingly, countries are investing heavily in cyber capabilities designed to disrupt infrastructure, gather intelligence and sabotage enemy systems without firing a shot.

Ukraine has spent the past several years expanding its cyber warfare units as part of a broader effort to counter Russia’s invasion.

Officials say these digital operations have become a key part of the country’s defense strategy.

Now Ukrainian military officials claim the results are starting to show.

Cyber attacks cost Russia millions

Russia suffered around $220 million in direct losses in 2025 as a result of Ukrainian offensive cyber operations, according to Ukraine’s General Staff.

Also read

The statement, published on Facebook and reported by Ukrinform, said Ukrainian cyber warfare units have been conducting offensive digital operations since the early months of Russia’s full scale invasion in 2022.

Officials described the development of cyber capabilities as a matter of national security and noted that dozens of countries around the world have already established dedicated cyber forces.

Military targets identified

Ukraine’s General Staff said cooperation between cyber units and other branches of the armed forces helped identify Russian military facilities worth more than $57 million.

According to the statement, those facilities were later struck by Ukrainian forces after being located through cyber operations.

Officials say the coordination between digital intelligence and battlefield units has become an increasingly important part of Ukraine’s strategy.

Also read

Indirect losses much higher

The General Staff also claimed that Russia’s indirect losses linked to Ukrainian cyber activity exceeded $1.5 billion.

These indirect losses can include disrupted logistics, damaged systems, delays in military operations and the costs associated with repairing compromised infrastructure.

Plans for dedicated cyber forces

Ukraine is continuing to develop a formal Cyber Forces branch within its armed forces.

Lawmakers in the Verkhovna Rada supported the creation of the military cyber unit in the first reading of a draft law in October 2025.

According to the General Staff, the legislation has since been refined for a second reading following cooperation between parliament, the Ministry of Defense, military intelligence and the Ukrainian armed forces.

Also read

Sources: Ukrinform, Ukrainian General Staff