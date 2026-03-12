Trump says there’s one thing he admired about Barack Obama

Donald Trump has spent years criticizing former President Barack Obama. But during a rally this week, he admitted there was one thing he admired about his predecessor.

The comment came as Trump spoke to supporters in Kentucky, where he again addressed political rivals and past administrations.

Trump has frequently criticized both Barack Obama and former President Joe Biden during speeches and online posts.

Earlier this year, Trump faced criticism after a video shared on his social media account depicted Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes.

The post drew backlash from both Democrats and Republicans before it was eventually deleted.

Obama’s response

Barack Obama later addressed the controversy in an interview with YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen.

“There doesn’t seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office,” Obama said.

He added that many Americans find such behavior “deeply troubling.”

Rally in Kentucky

Trump returned to criticizing the former president during a rally in Hebron, Kentucky on Wednesday.

However, he also made an unexpected remark about Obama.

The president told the crowd there was one thing he admired about the former Democratic leader.

“The only thing I admired about Barack Hussein Obama, which was nothing actually,” Trump said.

“But the only thing is the way he was bob down the stairs.”

Trump continued by mocking Obama’s movements when walking down the stairs of Air Force One.

“You talk about unpresidential. He’s bob– and I couldn’t believe that he made it without at least a noticeable major fall,” he said, while impersonating the former president.

Sources: Newsner, interview with Brian Tyler Cohen