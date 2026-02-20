BYD sues US over Trump-era EV tariffs

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has filed a lawsuit against the United States over tariffs imposed on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has filed a lawsuit against the United States over tariffs imposed on Chinese-made electric vehicles. The case challenges trade measures introduced during the Trump administration.

According to USA Today, BYD is contesting the US tariff structure that significantly increased the cost of importing Chinese-produced EVs.

Legal challenge to tariff policy

The tariffs were introduced as part of a broader trade dispute between the US and China. The stated aim was to protect domestic manufacturing from foreign competition.

BYD has now taken legal action to challenge the measures. USA Today reports that the company argues the tariffs function as a trade barrier.

Limited access to the US market

In practice, the tariffs have made it difficult for Chinese automakers to sell EVs directly in the United States. That includes BYD, which is among the world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturers.

While the company has expanded globally, its direct presence in the US market has remained limited under current trade restrictions.

Part of a broader trade dispute

The tariff policy was implemented during former President Donald Trump’s administration as part of a tougher stance on trade with China.

According to USA Today, the lawsuit adds to the ongoing debate over trade policy, competition and the development of green technology.

Economic and political implications

The case could carry implications for US-China trade relations and for competition in the global EV sector.

The United States is one of the largest automotive markets in the world, making access to it strategically important for international manufacturers.

Source: USA Today