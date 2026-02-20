Trump accuses Obama of ‘Leaking’ alien secrets

A fresh political clash has erupted in Washington, this time over aliens and classified information. Comments made on a podcast have reignited long-running debates about extraterrestrial life.

Others are reading now

President Donald Trump says he now plans to make government records on UFOs public.

According to Digi24.ro, Trump accused former president Barack Obama of disclosing sensitive information after Obama joked about aliens during a recent podcast appearance.

“He leaked classified information, he shouldn’t have done that,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, referring to Obama’s remarks. “I don’t know if they’re real or not,” he added, but insisted his predecessor “made a huge mistake.”

Files to be released

In an update reported by AFP and cited by Agerpres, Trump announced on Thursday that he would order federal agencies to begin releasing documents related to extraterrestrial life and unidentified flying objects.

“Given the high level of interest, I will be directing the Secretary of Defense and other relevant departments and agencies to begin the process of identifying and releasing government records relating to extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena, and unidentified flying objects,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Also read

Successive US administrations have faced public pressure for decades to declassify files linked to UFO investigations.

Trump’s comments followed renewed online speculation after Obama addressed the topic in a light-hearted exchange.

Obama responds

During a podcast broadcast last weekend, Obama said of aliens: “They exist, but I haven’t seen them.”

He also dismissed conspiracy theories about secret facilities, stating there were no “underground facilities” concealing extraterrestrial evidence, according to AFP.

Amid strong reactions on social media, the former president clarified his remarks on Instagram. “Statistically, the universe is so vast that the chances of life elsewhere are high,” he wrote. “But the distances between solar systems are so great that the chances of us being visited by aliens are low, and I have seen no evidence, during my presidency, that aliens have contacted us. Seriously!”

Also read

The exchange has revived political tensions between the two leaders, while adding new momentum to longstanding public curiosity about UFO disclosures.

Sources: Digi24.ro, AFP, Agerpres