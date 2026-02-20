Zelensky: Ukraine is ready for “real compromises”

But Russia’s current peace terms are “terrorism”.

Talks between Kyiv and Moscow have so far produced no breakthrough, with both sides divided over the status of Russian-occupied areas.

The latest attempt of finding a diplomatic solution to the war was this week, when delegations met in Geneva, Switzerland, but the talks did not result in anything substantial.

Ahead of the new round of talks, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Zelensky had to “get moving” on a peace deal, but that is not fair of the U.S. president, Zelensky says.

Because Ukraine is ready to make “real compromises”, if Russia proposes terms that are not “terrorism”.

Stance on sovereignty

In remarks published by Kyodo News on Feb. 20, Zelensky indicated flexibility in negotiations while drawing a firm line around the country’s independence and territorial integrity.

“We are ready for real compromises,” Zelensky said in the interview. “But not compromises at the sacrifice of our independence and sovereignty. We are ready to talk about compromises with the U.S.”

Russia continues to press for sweeping conditions, including Ukraine’s withdrawal from the Donbas region. Kyiv has repeatedly dismissed those demands as unacceptable.

Zelensky argued that Ukraine’s willingness to negotiate without reclaiming territory by force already reflects significant restraint.

“‘We stand where we stand’ is already a major compromise,” he said. “They have occupied nearly 20% of our territory, and we are prepared to talk about peace now on the basis of this principle.”

Deadlocked talks

By contrast, Zelensky said Moscow has offered no meaningful concessions. “What are they ready for?” he said. “They told us: ‘We are ready not to occupy your other regions.’ But that is terrorism… ‘I am ready not to kill you, just give us everything.'”

“It is an ultimatum,” he added, stressing that any agreement must protect Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, armed forces and citizens.

Territory remains the core stumbling block. According to Kyodo News, recent discussions have failed to narrow differences over the future of occupied regions.

The latest round of negotiations on Feb. 18 ended without progress, highlighting the distance between the two sides. Washington has floated ideas such as establishing a free economic zone in war-affected areas, but Zelensky indicated neither Kyiv nor Moscow has embraced the proposal.

