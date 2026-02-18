Chinese automaker tests electric vehicle with sodium-ion battery

Chinese automaker Changan has introduced an electric vehicle powered by a sodium-ion battery instead of the more common lithium-ion technology.

Chinese automaker Changan has introduced an electric vehicle powered by a sodium-ion battery instead of the more common lithium-ion technology. The development reflects broader industry efforts to explore alternative battery chemistries.

Automakers are evaluating additional battery options as demand for electric vehicles continues to grow worldwide.

Alternative to lithium-ion technology

Lithium-ion batteries remain the dominant technology in electric vehicles due to their high energy density and efficiency.

However, production depends on materials such as lithium and nickel, which can face supply and pricing pressures.

Raw material considerations

Sodium is widely available and generally less expensive than lithium. That availability may improve supply stability if production expands.

Manufacturers are examining whether sodium-ion cells can reduce long-term cost exposure.

Energy density and vehicle range

Sodium-ion batteries typically offer lower energy density compared with lithium-ion cells.

That difference may affect driving range, particularly in larger vehicles.

Potential use in specific segments

The technology may be suited for smaller vehicles or models focused on urban driving.

Several companies are testing sodium-based battery systems alongside existing lithium platforms.

Part of broader battery development

The introduction of a sodium-ion model highlights ongoing experimentation in battery design.

While lithium-ion remains prevalent, alternative chemistries are being evaluated to diversify supply chains and production strategies.

Source: BGR