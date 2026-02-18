Putin desperate to save military ally, offers new tank deal

Russia and India have been bound by deep military ties.

Moscow has served as one of New Delhi’s primary arms suppliers since the Cold War.

Russian tanks, fighter jets and air defense systems have formed the backbone of India’s arsenal.

In recent years that relationship has shown signs of strain.

India has increasingly diversified its weapons purchases, turning to Western and domestic suppliers, while also adjusting its energy imports in ways that reduce reliance on discounted Russian oil.

That gradual shift has raised questions in Moscow about the future of one of its most important defense partnerships.

Support for production

Rosoboronexport said it stands ready to assist India in starting assembly of the T-90MS at existing plants.

According to United24 Media, local production of components and ammunition could speed up implementation of the production line.

The move fits into long-term military cooperation between Moscow and New Delhi.

Existing Deal

In 2019, India signed a $2.8 billion agreement to license-produce 464 T-90MS tanks under the “Make in India” program.

The deal was seen as part of India’s effort to strengthen its domestic defense industry and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.

So far, the Russian side has not announced any new contracts beyond that agreement.

Tank Capabilities

The T-90MS was first presented publicly in 2011 as an export-oriented evolution of the T-90 family.

It is equipped with a 125 mm smoothbore gun capable of firing guided missiles at ranges of up to five kilometers. The model also features reactive armor and the Kalina fire control system.

Powered by a V-92S2F diesel engine generating 1,130 horsepower, the tank has a declared range of about 550 kilometers and a top speed of roughly 70 km/h.

It carries a three-person crew and uses an automatic loading system designed to enhance survivability.

