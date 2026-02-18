God of War 6 Rumored to Return to Greece as Egypt Speculation Fades

God of War 6 is rumored to return to Greece, as speculation about an Egyptian setting begins to fade.

Others are reading now

Speculation around the next chapter of God of War has taken another turn.

For months, talk of a dramatic shift in setting had fans convinced Kratos would be heading somewhere entirely new.

Now, fresh claims suggest the franchise could revisit familiar ground instead

Rumors shift again

Earlier reports had pointed toward Egypt as the backdrop for the next mainline installment, fueling theories that Kratos would leave Norse mythology behind for warmer sands and new gods.

However, speaking on the Insider Gaming podcast, industry insider Tom Henderson suggested that God of War 6 may instead return to Greece, the series’ original setting.

Also read

Henderson has reportedly reinforced his view that the franchise could circle back to Greek mythology, raising questions about whether this would be a direct continuation of Ragnarök or something entirely different.

Greek mythology revisited

A return to Greece would mark a significant narrative decision. The original trilogy concluded with Kratos leaving much of the Greek world in ruins, making any continuation there a complex storytelling challenge.

One possibility is a new story set amid the aftermath of those events, potentially exploring the long-term consequences of Kratos’ destructive campaign against the Olympian gods.

There also remain figures from Greek mythology who were never central to the earlier games, leaving room for new conflicts without undoing established canon

Father and son dynamic

Revisiting Greece could offer a deeper character arc, particularly if Kratos is forced to confront the legacy of his past actions.

Also read

Bringing Atreus into that setting might create dramatic tension, especially if he learns more about his father’s violent history and the devastation left behind.

For now, no official details have been confirmed. With the next mainline entry likely some distance away, fans are left parsing insider comments and industry speculation.

In the meantime, the franchise remains active. God of War: Sons of Sparta has recently launched, a remastered trilogy is reportedly in development, and an Amazon Prime television adaptation is on the horizon.

Until Sony and Santa Monica Studio provide clarity, the debate over where Kratos will go next looks set to continue.

Sources: Screenrant