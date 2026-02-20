Key safety tips for electric vehicle drivers

Electric vehicles are becoming increasingly common in Australia, bringing new safety considerations for drivers.

According to RACV, EVs require different driving habits compared with traditional petrol and diesel cars.

In 2025, more than 157,000 electric vehicles were sold in Australia, and EVs accounted for 13.1% of new car sales. The growth means more motorists need to understand the unique characteristics of these vehicles.

Quiet operation and pedestrian awareness

EVs operate much more quietly than combustion-engine vehicles, especially at low speeds. This can make it harder for pedestrians and cyclists to detect an approaching vehicle.

From November 2025, all new EVs must be fitted with an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS). However, many existing vehicles on the road do not have this feature. RACV advises drivers to exercise extra caution in school zones, parking areas and pedestrian-heavy environments.

Rapid acceleration requires adjustment

Electric vehicles deliver instant torque, which can result in faster acceleration than expected. Drivers should become familiar with throttle response and apply gradual pressure.

RACV also recommends maintaining safe following distances and taking care during lane changes.

Regenerative braking works differently

Regenerative braking converts braking energy into stored battery power. The system can feel different from traditional engine braking.

Drivers are encouraged to set their preferred braking level before beginning a trip to ensure smoother and more predictable deceleration.

Digital systems and distraction

Many EVs rely on large touchscreens to control navigation, climate and driving modes. RACV recommends adjusting these settings before setting off.

Planning charging stops in advance can also reduce the need to monitor range while driving.

Battery care and fire safety

RACV advises owners to follow manufacturer charging guidance and avoid leaving the battery at 0% or 100% for extended periods.

EV FireSafe recorded 12 EV battery fires in Australia up to October 2025. In the event of a battery fire, emergency services should be contacted immediately.

Source: RACV