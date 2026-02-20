A Family divided by war and politics

For years, their family life has unfolded between two countries and two cultures. Now, politics and war have drawn even sharper lines through their private world. Polish actress Karolina Gruszka has opened up about the impact of a Russian court’s ruling against her husband, film director Ivan Vyrypaev.

According to WP Kobieta, Vyrypaev was sentenced in Russia to 7.5 years in a penal colony for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian army. He is also wanted under a Russian arrest warrant.

Gruszka said their daughter, Maja, is aware of the situation. “She realizes that her father has been convicted in Russia and sentenced to 7.5 years in a penal colony for ‘spreading false information about the Russian army,’ and that he is wanted on a warrant,” the actress said.

Home shaped by war

The couple, married since 2007, have long navigated the realities of political tension. In an interview with “Pani” magazine, Gruszka described how Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine changed the atmosphere in their home.

“Since the outbreak of the full-scale war, many people from Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia, representing opposition groups, have passed through our home. These people come straight from places affected by war, which inevitably affects the atmosphere in our home,” she said.

She added that she and her husband speak openly with their daughter about the war and her father’s legal situation to avoid leaving questions unanswered.

Gruszka also pointed to complex family ties. “Maja has two adult brothers, Ivan’s older sons, one of whom lives in Moscow, and the other came to Poland and runs the foundation with us. She also has a grandfather who supports Putin’s policies,” she said.

Between two cultures

Although Maja is being raised in Poland, Russian language and culture remain part of her daily life. Gruszka stressed that this has not created confusion for her daughter.

“I don’t think she has any internal conflict about identity, because our views and the views of people from Russia who visit our home are very clearly defined,” she said.

In a separate interview with Wysokie Obcasy, the actress recalled living in Russia for several years before returning permanently to Poland in 2014.

“I lived in Russia for several years. Our daughter was born in Poland, then we lived in Russia and shuttled between countries. We returned permanently in 2014. Ivan has a Polish wife, Polish citizenship, a Polish daughter, he creates here, has friends and acquaintances. He already feels like a person from here. He tried, but failed, to renounce his Russian citizenship, and later was sentenced in Russia (…). He speaks beautiful Polish, but with a different accent. Besides, he will always be a Russian-speaking playwright and feels connected to Russian culture,” she confessed.

Sources: WP Kobieta, “Pani”, Wysokie Obcasy