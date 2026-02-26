How Smarter Charging Can Lower Your EV Bills

Electric vehicles are widely promoted as a cheaper alternative to petrol cars.

Yet for many owners, everyday charging choices can quietly drive up yearly costs.

Supercar Blondie reports that YouTuber Efficient Alex has identified five common habits that may be unnecessarily inflating EV charging bills.

After logging thousands of electric miles, he argues that simple adjustments can make a noticeable financial difference.

Stop at 80

A frequent mistake occurs during longer journeys. Many drivers wait for the battery to reach 100 percent, even when they only need enough range to reach their next destination.

Because charging speeds typically slow sharply after 60 to 80 percent, remaining plugged in for the final stretch often means paying more for fewer added miles. Disconnecting earlier can reduce both time spent waiting and money spent at high-rate public stations.

Rethink your tariff

At home, the biggest savings may come from reviewing your electricity plan. Standard tariffs can be significantly more expensive than dedicated EV or off-peak options.

Charging overnight, when rates are lower, can dramatically cut the cost per kilowatt-hour. Over the course of a year, that shift alone may save drivers several hundred dollars, depending on mileage.

Limit rapid use

High-speed public chargers are convenient but usually come with premium pricing.

Using them regularly instead of slower, cheaper alternatives can steadily increase overall running costs. Occasional reliance is practical, but making home charging the default option is often more economical.

Use the right tools

Different charging networks offer varying prices, memberships and app-based discounts.

Drivers who compare options before plugging in may secure lower rates for the same amount of power. Small savings per session can accumulate into meaningful annual reductions.

According to Supercar Blondie, none of these changes require new hardware or major lifestyle adjustments. Instead, smarter timing and better planning could help EV owners keep far more of their money each year.

