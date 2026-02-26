Zelensky warns Putin is ‘playing games’ with Trump

Donald Trump has long spoken of his ability to maintain a working relationship with Vladimir Putin.

He has often suggesting that personal diplomacy could help end the war in Ukraine.

But Volodymyr Zelensky now warns that Moscow may be attempting to use that relationship to its advantage as US-led peace efforts gather pace.

‘Playing with’ Trump

Speaking to Fox News in English from Kyiv, Zelensky rejected suggestions that Ukraine is obstructing negotiations.

“We have always supported peace,” he said. “When you are at home, in your house, on your territory, in your city, of course you want to stop the war.”

Instead, he accused the Kremlin of deliberately delaying talks. “They are trying to play with the president of the United States,” Zelensky said.

Asked whether he believed Vladimir Putin was playing a game, he replied: “Yes, I think so. Yes. He needs to postpone any kind of negotiations.”

Ceasefire proposal

Zelensky said Ukraine would be prepared to freeze the conflict along current lines, followed by a ceasefire and talks.

However, he reiterated that Kyiv would not agree to cede territory that Russian forces have failed to seize during four years of fighting.

“Everyone wants peace and many people are tired,” he said. “But believe me, not everyone is ready … to eat what Putin has prepared for us.”

War enters fifth year

Fox News reported that the interview took place inside the heavily guarded presidential complex in Kyiv, where sandbags line corridors and large portraits of soldiers hang on the walls.

Zelensky invited US President Donald Trump to visit Ukraine. “He will see the result of the attacks. And he will see how the nation really lives. It’s not just surviving.”

Despite heavy losses, he insisted Russia had failed in its core objective. “Russia could not and cannot occupy us. They did not win, and for us it is a victory. We defended our independence and freedom,” he said.

“They didn’t change the country. They didn’t change our flag. I’m sure Russia has recognized – it really recognizes now – that it was a big mistake,” Zelensky concluded.

Sources: Fox News, Digi24