Spotify's 10 Most Played Songs from 2013 to February 2026

Is your favourite on the list?

Transforming the world of music

Spotify is the world’s leading music streaming platform, offering access to over 100 million songs, albums, and podcasts.

Launched in 2008 in Sweden, it changed how we listen to music, replacing downloads and CDs with instant, on-demand streaming.

Billions and billions of listenings

As it has always been, some songs (and artists) are more popular than others, and this applies to Spotify as well.

But what are the ten most popular songs on Spotify then?

Let’s have a look at top ten as of October 2025.

10. Perfect — Ed Sheeran

Another Sheeran entry, “Perfect” is a romantic ballad that’s become a wedding favorite and a Spotify staple.

With 3.6 billion+ streams, it proves Ed’s enduring popularity with heartfelt, melodic hits.

9. Stay — The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

This collaboration between Australia’s rising star and pop titan Bieber took over playlists in 2021 and hasn’t slowed down.

“Stay” has gathered over 3.6 billion streams, thanks to its infectious hook and polished production.

8. One Dance — Drake ft. Wizkid & Kyla

Drake’s 2016 hit was a global streaming juggernaut, and it still holds strong with more than 3.8 billion streams.

With its Afrobeats-influenced rhythm and undeniable catchiness, “One Dance” helped reshape the sound of modern pop.

7. Sunflower — Post Malone & Swae Lee

Originally part of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack, “Sunflower” is now one of Spotify’s most beloved tracks, with close to 4 billion plays.

Its dreamy vibe and radio-friendly charm helped it cross audiences from rap to pop and back.

6. As It Was — Harry Styles

With its upbeat tempo and introspective lyrics, “As It Was” became a defining hit of the 2020s.

Sitting at over 4 billion streams, the track cemented Harry Styles’ status as a solo force in global pop.

5. Sweater Weather — The Neighbourhood

Originally released in 2013, this slow-burning alt-pop track quietly climbed the streaming ranks to reach over 4 billion plays.

Its moody, melancholic vibe made it a mainstay on playlists and a surprise long-term streaming success.

4. Someone You Loved — Lewis Capaldi

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi struck a global nerve with this heartfelt ballad, which has surpassed 4 billion streams.

Its emotional depth and universal theme of heartbreak turned it into an anthem for anyone who’s ever loved and lost.

3. Starboy — The Weeknd ft. Daft Punk

Another entry for The Weeknd, this time with Daft Punk, “Starboy” brought futuristic R&B to the masses.

It has accumulated over 4.1 billion streams and remains a fan favorite, showing The Weeknd’s ability to dominate charts across styles.

2. Shape of You — Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran’s 2017 megahit held the top spot for years and remains a streaming powerhouse with more than 4.5 billion plays.

Its blend of tropical beats, pop hooks, and Sheeran’s unmistakable voice made it one of the most ubiquitous songs of the decade.

1. Blinding Lights — The Weeknd

Released in 2019, “Blinding Lights” has become Spotify’s all-time streaming champion, racking up over 5 billion streams .

With its retro synth-pop sound and universal appeal, the song dominated charts for months and helped redefine The Weeknd’s global image. It’s not just a hit, it’s a cultural moment that keeps resonating.